Monroe candidate sues for defamation, conspiracy after stolen campaign sign charge tossed

A former candidate for Monroe Township Council cleared earlier this year of stealing a campaign sign is suing the township, the police department, the police chief, the mayor, three council members, a former council candidate, Democratic campaign officials, the Middlesex County prosecutor and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on charges of defamation, civil rights violation and conspiracy.

Timothy Eosso, a retired Edison Township firefighter, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 17 in Superior Court in Middlesex County.

The individual defendants named in the suit are Mayor Stephen Dalina, council members Terence Van Dzura, Elizabeth Schneider and Rupa Siegel, unsuccessful council candidate Alton Kinsey, Democratic campaign officials Roslyn Brodsky and Patrick Coveny, Police Chief Michael Biennas, Police Detective Louis Winn, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Eric Snyder.

None of the defendants have yet responded to the lawsuit filed by Kevin Flood, Eosso's attorney. Court records indicate that the suit has not yet been served on the defendants.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Eosso, who was a Republican candidate for a Ward 2 council seat in Monroe, was charged with the theft of a campaign sign on Oct. 7.

The arrest was based on Coveny telling Winn that he saw Eosso stealing a Democratic sign, replacing it with a sign for candidates in the school board election and putting the Democratic sign in the back of his pickup, the lawsuit says.

Coveny also showed township police officer Nicholas Lafata two videos that showed a pickup allegedly owned by Eosso in the area of the theft.

But, the lawsuit states, Eosso was not seen in either of the videos stealing the sign.

On Oct. 18, 2021, Eosso filed a complaint in Superior Court accusing Dalina, Brodsky and their campaign committee of defamation by posting on social media a picture of Eosso with the caption, "TIM EOSSO DOESN'T REFLECT OUR VALUES."

That complaint was later withdrawn on Nov. 9, 2021.

Lt. Griffin Banos, who was assisting Winn with the investigation, contacted the Prosecutor's Office which said it would not be getting involved in the case and leaving it up to the police department, according to court papers. Winn and Banos then went to Eosso's house and advised him that a theft complaint had been filed against him and said he could come to headquarters to review the videos, court papers say. Eosso declined on advice of counsel.

The police officers then contacted the Prosecutor's Office again, and Snyder, the assistant prosecutor, agreed the charge was warranted and a complaint summons was prepared, according to court papers.

On the following day, Eosso went to police headquarters where he was formally processed.

Then the Prosecutor's Office issued a press release on the charge leading local media outlets to publish articles on Oct. 21, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 29, 2021, Winn, after reviewing an enhanced video, declared "the videos no longer corroborate the removal of the Democratic signs as claimed by (Convey)."

Banos then agreed with Winn and, according to the lawsuit, contacted the Prosecutor's Office to dismiss the summons.

On the day before the election, Nov. 1, 2021, the lawsuit says, the officers met with Snyder to discuss the dismissal of the charges. But Snyder told them that even with the enhanced video, there was enough evidence to hear the summons in municipal court.

Eosso was defeated the following day by Siegel and Dalina was reelected mayor.

On March 16, the charge against Eosso was dismissed.

Four months later, on July 1, Eosso retired from the Edison Fire Department after 25 years. But Eosso did not receive his first pension check until Oct. 6 because, the lawsuit alleges, his pension had been held up by the state Police and Firemen's Retirement System Board of Trustees because the Prosecutor's Office failed to notify the Board that the charge had been dismissed.

In the lawsuit, Eosso states that he continues "to be treated with disrespect, hostility, contempt and/or hatred by members of the community who still believe he was responsible for committing the unlawful act that he was falsely accused of."

Eosso also alleges that he was the victim of retaliation by filing the initial defamation complaint.

Eosso also alleges that the defendants "entered into an agreement or confederation with a common design to perpetrate defamation, tort and civil rights violations" against Eosso.

