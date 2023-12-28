Monroe car break-in suspects arrested; tied to similar crimes in NC, SC

Two men accused of car break-ins across the Carolinas are in custody after leading deputies on a chase, the Monroe Police Department said.

Police said on Wednesday, several people called about their cars being broken into on West Roosevelt Boulevard. The cars were in the parking lots of businesses along the street. The callers said their windows were broken and the suspects had taken valuable items that included cash, gift cards, and guns.

Investigators found security camera video of the suspects and the car they were in. At the same time, a detective driving through the parking lot of the West Roosevelt Boulevard Food Lion saw a car matching the description of the suspects’ car.

The detective tried to stop the car but it sped away onto Secrest Shortcut Road, police said. The suspects led the detective on a chase, throwing stolen items out of the car in the process.

The suspects eventually lost control, crashing into a fence. The men inside the car got out and ran but were quickly caught and taken into custody.

Officers seized the items that had been thrown out of the car. They also seized more items inside the car that included a gun and drugs.

Police said the items they found linked the pair to similar crimes all over the Charlotte region and in York County, South Carolina.

Dareicho Cunningham and Nathanial Gary, both from Charlotte, are in the Union County jail. According to jail records, both men were given $200,000 bonds. Their car was seized and they currently face a total of 15 charges.

