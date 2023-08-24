Monroe City Council approves reorganization of departments to streamline business reviews

Monroe City's Planning and Urban Development now will operate under the umbrella of the city's Engineering Department.

An ordinance approving an administrative reorganization and amending the city's charter to provide reorganization of the Engineering and Planning and Urban Development departments was approved by the council at Tuesday night's meeting.

As part of the reorganization, the Planning and Zoning Division and Inspection Division, including their employees and equipment, will be assigned to the Engineering Department, reporting to City Engineer Morgan McCallister.

The shake-up is to streamline and centralize the planning and review process for businesses and developers, eliminating inherent delays in cross-department reviews, according to McCallister.

The ordinance received mixed reviews from council members, community members and business leaders.

"I want to understand how we're going to take this department and gut it and put it under engineering," resident Marie Brown said. "And who's going to be the gatekeeper for this. This makes no sense to me. So, this is what this department does and to make sure that everybody follow the rules and regulations. I just had to go through something and to make sure every I was dotted and every T was crossed. Now you wanna move this out of that department and put it under engineering. That is not engineering's job. Who's going to check engineering? If this is removed, this is the worst thing that you guys can do."

Jasmyne McConnell, a local business owner, voiced support of the restructuring, describing the previous process of planning and reviewing for businesses in the city as "convoluted."

"A lot of businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, they get very discouraged and they stop," McConnell said. "If there is a way to streamline and make it easier for us to have somewhat like a one-stop shop with engineering, let us know. As a small business owner, we want to be able to go one place, tell us what has to be done so that we can go and do it and get our business open."

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce supports the ordinance, CEO and President Roy Heatherly said. Heatherly said since he's taken over the Chamber he's heard repeatedly that the planning and reviewing process for business is hard and has delayed business.

Councilwoman Juanita Woods questioned why the city cannot streamline business planning and reviewing under Planning and Urban Development as opposed to moving it under the Department of Engineering.

"Mrs. Woods, I do understanding your concerns, and I'm probably accurate that many in this room have those same concerns," McCallister replied. "I spoke with Mrs. Ellen [Hill] earlier in this meeting, and something I didn't specifically say to her that I would like to say to you is it's not a person problem, this is a process problem. It's a process issue, and so there are facets within Planning and Urban Development that touch permits obviously. Construction, there's obviously components within the engineering world that touch construction."

With 15 years of prior experience in private consulting working, McCallister said he has worked with developers who've invested in communities and is familiar with the planning and reviewing process.

"This, in my opinion, and of course, others will streamline this process," McCallister said. "Will there be hiccups? Absolutely. I've been working on a plan of action, and I plan on implementing a number of things. It probably won't be perfect, but I guarantee I will work just as hard on this as I have on other areas for the city."

The departments of Engineering and Planning and Zoning will vacate their offices on Jackson Street and North 31st Street, and relocate to an office on Stubbs Avenue.

