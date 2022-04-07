Monroe city leaders remove councilwoman after series of incidents in 2021

Monroe city leaders voted unanimously Thursday night to remove Councilwoman Angelia James in connection with a series of events involving the police on Sept. 9, 2021.

Body cam footage of the incident had been released.

The city’s hearing officer released a report on March 25 that concluded James “engaged in misconduct in office and just cause exists for the city council to remove her from office.”

Monroe police responded to the Fairfield Inn on Williams Road that night because someone was disturbing the peace, the city stated in a news release dated Sept. 9, 2021.

James told police that God told her there were felons on the premises and needed to be arrested, and one of them was a murderer.

Police soon learned there were no felons at the hotel, the 2021 release stated.

James’ husband got to the hotel to take her home. Police were soon called to their home. James told police they would be fired, demoted or promoted. James also claimed she had fired the police chief.

She was taken to Atrium Health Union by EMS for medical assistance, city officials stated.

James told officers again that she would fire them, and removed an officer’s mask, stating that COVID-19 was over.

The councilwoman continued to say she would fire them and that Police Chief Bryan Gilliard was no longer the police chief. She said he had been replaced.

“No Council Member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a city employee,” officials said in a news release. “None of the employees at the police department.”

James accused the city and police of fabricating what happened that night, according to the Charlotte Observer.

No charges were filed against James.

