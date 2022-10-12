Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash

A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month.

Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of Wednesday night, he was in Monroe County jail, with no bond information immediately available.

“I was disheartened to hear of this incident,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “We will investigate it fully and take the appropriate action. As always, I will keep this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad.”

Major, who has been with the sheriff’s office since December 1997 and works at the Plantation Key jail, has an annual salary of $107,236. 86, said agency spokesman Adam Linhardt.

He is accused of crashing a Polaris Slingshot three-wheel sports car into a traffic sign while off duty, leaving the scene without reporting the incident, and lying to the insurance company about what happened, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Florida Highway Patrol is the lead investigative agency in the case and did not return requests for more details or a report on the incident.