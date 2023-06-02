Monroe County Commission to consider resolution to remove sheriff from office

Jun. 2—A resolution to remove Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones from public office is being drafted and will be considered by the Monroe County Commission on June 14.

Monroe County Clerk Jeremy Meadows said in a press release that commissioners voted on Friday to order Meadows and Prosecuting Attorney Justin St. Clair to draft the resolution.

"This action stems from an ongoing investigation requested by the County Commission and conducted by the prosecuting attorney over several situations in which Sheriff Jones and his chief deputy (James Hylton) have failed to perform the responsibilities of the office in an appropriate manner," the release said.

The resolution will be reviewed and acted upon at the commission's regular meeting on June 14.

"Due to the nature of these accusations and the status of the ongoing investigation, there are no further comments on this matter from the Commission, Prosecuting Attorney or County Clerk at this time," the release said.

In October 2021 Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI after his car crashed.

Brian Cochran, Mercer County prosecuting attorney, was the special prosecutor in the case to avoid a conflict of interest. A Summers County magistrate was also called in to hear the case for the same reason.

The charge resulted in a no contest plea and a $100 fine.

According to earlier reports, the crash occurred on Rt. 219 in Camp Creek and while West Virginia State Trooper L.A. Evans was investigating he detected the odor of alcohol on Jones' breath.

Field sobriety tests indicated impairment, Evans said, and a breath test showed a .118 reading, above the .08 legal limit. Jones was then charged with DUI.

Cochran said the fine could have been up to $500 but it was a first offense and Jones otherwise has had no issues, served in the military for 25 years and has "no criminal record whatsoever."

Jones also took full responsibility for his actions, Cochran added, and all involved, including the State Police, agreed it was a "fair and just" penalty.

Jone was elected in 2020 with his current term running through 2024.

