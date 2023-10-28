Monroe County Commission passes resolution to remove sheriff from office

Oct. 28—UNION — On the same day a deputy was arrested and charged with felonies including the sharing of nude photographs with a minor, the Monroe County Commission unanimously passed a resolution to start the process of removing Sheriff Jeff Jones from office.

Evan Paul Blankenship, a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, was arrested Wednesday after the West Virginia State Police conducted an investigation, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

During an investigation started on April 1, Sgt. S.S. Keaton with the state police seized evidence that was examined by the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory. Multiple photographs of underage females (14 to 17 years old) in a nude or partially nude manner were recovered from the evidence, Maddy said.

Keaton later spoke with Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran, who is the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, regarding his findings. Cochran instructed Keaton to charge Blankenship with: three counts of using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct: four counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor; three counts of possession of child erotica; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blankenship was arraigned Wednesday and later released on a $30,000 bond.

The Monroe County Commission conducted a special meeting Wednesday afternoon and unanimously passed a resolution calling on the removal of Sheriff Jeff Jones from office.

County Clerk Jeremy Meadows said Friday that the resolution's passage does not mean that Sheriff Jones has been removed from office. It starts the process calling for his removal. Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons is now reviewing the resolution.

"It has been turned over to the circuit judge and he will look at it to see if there's just cause," Meadows said, adding that Judge Irons could have up to 20 days to review the resolution. "If there is no just cause, it kind of just dies. It's over. If he finds just cause, he will forward it to the Supreme Court of Appeals."

The state supreme court would then select three judges from across West Virginia to hear the case, Meadows said.

The resolution, signed by County Commission President Kevin Galford and Commissioners Kevin Mann and J. Melvin Young, begins by stating that according to the West Virginia Code 6-6-7, any count officer, the term of tenure fixed by law, maybe removed from office for incompetence or neglect of duty.

The hiring of Evan Paul Blankenship as a deputy was cited as an example of Sheriff Jones neglecting the duties of his office or "has demonstrated by his acts or omissions that he is incompetent to perform the essential duties of the office of Sheriff of Monroe County." The sheriff hired Blankenship "without adequately reviewing the information disclosed by the pre-employment background check," according to the resolution.

Blankenship was given a polygraph test Feb. 5 as part of his pre-employment background check, according to the resolution.

"During the interview conducted prior to the polygraph examination E. Blankenship admitted that he had received nude pictures of underage girls ages 15 to 17 years of age," according to the resolution. "E. Blankenship's admissions were documented in the report prepared and mailed to Sheriff Jeff Jones the week following the interview."

Blankenship was sworn in as a deputy sheriff on Feb. 27. On or about March 3, Sheriff Jones appeared before the Monroe County Civil Service Commission to request that the commission approve hiring Blankenship.

According to the resolution, the sheriff drafted a letter to the county civil service commission March 5 in which he stated: "My reasons for wanting to hire Evan Blankenship is that he is from Monroe County, went to James Monroe High School and his goal is to one day be a police officer. His background check and interview was solid .His current employer said he is a hard worker. This career field is hard-to-find individuals wanting to do this type of work."

Sheriff Jones hired Blankenship after receiving information during the background check that "Blankenship had committed felony and misdemeanor offenses and did thereafter submit a letter to the Monroe County Civil Service Commission in which he falsely reported that E. Blankenship's interview and background check was 'solid;' or, in the alternative, Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones willfully neglected the duties of his office by reporting to the Monroe County Civil Service Commission that E. Blankenship's interview and background check was 'solid' without reviewing the information obtained during Mr. Blankenship's pre-employment background check," according to the resolution.

On Sept. 15, following an investigation conducted by the West Virginia State Police, Sheriff Jones was charged with the misdemeanor offense of deceiving proper standing to county civil service commission in violation of W. Va.Code §7-14-18, according to the resolution.

Another count of the resolution stated that Sheriff Jones failed to report to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) that a child had been sexually assaulted or abused, or was "being subjected to conditions that are likely to result in sexual abuse or assault."

"On or about March 28, 2023 , Sheriff Jeff Jones and Chief Deputy James Hylton were made aware of a report made by a teacher at James Monroe High School that Deputy E. Blankenship had solicited nude photographs from a 17 year old female," according to the resolution.

Other sections of the resolution stated that the sheriff failed from Jan. 1, 2021 to June this year, to keep and maintain an access log for all persons entering the sheriff departments evidence room and failing to ensure that no loaded firearms were stored in the evidence room were listed, according to the resolution.

"Specifically, on a date in and between January 1, 2023 and May 1, 2023, Sheriff Jeff Jones, returned two loaded firearms to the family member of a criminal defendant from which the firearms were seized," according to the resolution. "Sheriff Jones transferred the loaded firearms to the individual while inside the Monroe County Courthouse."

In another of the resolution's counts, the commissioners argued that Sheriff Jones had "demonstrated an inability to employ proper investigative techniques when conducting a criminal investigation."

"Specifically, on December 8, 2022, a citizen of Monroe County died as a result of a firearm injury," according to the resolution. "Despite having no experience in conducting homicide investigations, Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones and Monroe County Chief Deputy James Hylton took the lead on the investigation of the case."

The possible crime scene was not secured, a second gunshot wound on the decedent was not located, the possible crime scene was prematurely released and a family friend of the decedent was allowed "to clean up the possible crime scene thereby rendering it impossible for subsequent investigators to locate and collect evidence," according to the resolution.

"The actions of Sheriff Jeff Jones and Chief Deputy James Hylton have placed an additional burden on the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory in their effort to classify the decedent's death as a suicide or a homicide," according to the resolution.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

