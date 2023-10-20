Monroe County Community College earns six marketing awards

Monroe County Community College's Office of Marketing and Communications recently earned six District 3 Medallion Awards for outstanding achievement in community college marketing communications at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 3 and 5 Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Among the awards were three Gold awards earned for Television/Video Paid Advertisement (Single), Television/Video Paid Advertisement (Series) and Print Advertisement. These ads are all part of the college’s new “Every Passion has a Pathway” campaign.

All of the winning entries were on the "Find Your Path at MCCC – Extended Version" on YouTube.

"NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges. As one of the fastest-growing affiliates of the American Association of Community Colleges, NCMPR has more than 1,500 members from nearly 550 colleges across the U.S. and Canada," MCCC said in a news release.The Gold Medallion awards mean that MCCC’s one-minute video/TV spot, series of 30-second TV spots and print ad for its current campaign were judged to be the best in the Great Lakes region of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Ontario.

The college also won Silver for Video Shorts, Bronze for Interior Display and Bronze for Brochure for The Foundation’s at MCCC’s Annual Appeal direct mail piece.

MCCC's Office of Marketing Communications team includes Joe Verkennes, director of marketing and communications; Doug Richter, graphic designer; Michelle Gaynier, communications specialist; Beth Waldvogel, coordinator of web services; and Janel Boss, assistant to the director of marketing and communications.

