A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A correctional officer in the Monroe County Jail was treated for possible drug exposure after inadvertently inhaling a white, powdery substance during a routine booking Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The correctional officer was reportedly booking a 36-year-old male inmate on vehicle theft charges, and was conducting an inventory search of the man's personal property as part of that process. While doing so, a white powdery substance was released into the air. The officer inadvertently inhaled the substance and, almost immediately, experienced numbness in his lower extremities and a metallic taste in his mouth.

The officer's vitals were checked and were reportedly elevated. The officer administered himself 4mg of Narcan (naloxone) and was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for treatment. He was released the same day and returned to work.

The remaining substance was collected, preserved and sent to the lab for testing. If test results confirm the substance is a narcotic, additional criminal charges could be sought against the man.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County correctional officer treated for possible drug exposure