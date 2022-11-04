Monroe County DA: Fatal UGI gas main explosion on Christmas 2020 was not UGI's fault

An investigation into a gas main eruption that claimed the life of a Monroe County woman on Christmas day in 2020 has found no evidence of criminal negligence.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney's office, after two years of investigations conducted by the Pocono Township Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, authorities confirmed a gas main explosion that led to the death of 33-year-old Ana R. Abreau showed no evidence of criminal negligence on the part of natural gas distribution company UGI.

Around 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 25, 2020, Abreau was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle with her husband, their two-month old child, and a member of their extended family on PA Route 314/Lower Swiftwater Road in Swiftwater, Pocono Township.

Pocono Township Police Department later confirmed the vehicle was traveling westbound, headed toward an intersection with Route 611 when a UGI owned and maintained natural gas main beneath the roadway erupted, flipping the vehicle over before it landed on its roof. The eruption left a large hole in the roadway, exposing the gas main underneath and a fracture in the pipeline.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

On-call Monroe County District Attorney Detective Thomas McMahon was informed of the crash and took actions to follow up on PTPD's initial investigation, gathering details about hte incident and communicating with UGI to get assurance that there was no longer a threat to public safety. The district attorney's office noted all parties were cooperative in the investigation.

Through the district attorney's investigation, no evidence of criminal negligence was discovered, and as a result, UGI cannot be held responsible.

No explanation has been provided as to the cause of the eruption.

