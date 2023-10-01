Monroe County DA's Office announces investigation into Michael Baxter & Associates

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has announced an ongoing investigation into Michael Baxter & Associates Commercial Real Estate and Property Management, formerly located in Stroudsburg.

“Some victims reported that they placed down payments on property transactions with Baxter and the transactions did not take place,” alleged Detective Craig VanLouvender with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. “Funds provided by the victims to Baxter, which were to be held in escrow, were not returned to the victims.”

“Other victims claimed that they had entered into property management contracts with Baxter and they were due payments collected by Baxter,” VanLouvender said.

VanLouvender also said that the charges he filed represent the interests of six alleged victims, with a seventh’s claims being investigated. He requested that anyone else who may have experienced a financial loss call him at 570-517-3152.

Baxter is currently facing multiple charges, including many counts of third-degree felony theft and receiving stolen property, across six different active court cases, five in the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas, and one in Magisterial District Court 43-3-02.

The Pocono Record has reached out to Baxter’s attorney, Brett Riegel of ARM Lawyers, for comment, but had not heard back as of Friday afternoon.

Baxter has hearings approaching in October and December of this year, and January of next year.

Max Auguliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: DA's office investigating Michael Baxter & Associates