BEDFORD TWP. — A Lenawee County man was arrested Monday after he ran out of gas while leading Monroe County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen SUV.

At 10:04 a.m. Monday, Monroe County Central Dispatch was notified by members of the Detroit Police Auto Theft Unit that they were following a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies Alec Preadmore and Skylar Riffle responded to the area and located the vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Upon attempting a traffic stop near Nadeau Road, the suspect vehicle accelerated and a pursuit was initiated, the release said. The pursuit continued on southbound I-75 until the vehicle exited at South Otter Creek Road. The suspect continued fleeing the pursuing deputies until running out of gas on Telegraph Road south of Sterns Road in Bedford Township. The vehicle was occupied by three male suspects, all of who were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Onsted was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing police and receiving and concealing stolen property. The two passengers, a 20-year-old man from Walled Lake and a 21-year-old man from Detroit, were released at the scene pending a review of charges by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office. Their identities are being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court, the release said.

The case remains under investigation by Riffle. The Erie Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bedford Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County deputies arrest driver after pursuit of stolen vehicle