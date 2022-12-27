Monroe County deputy arrested after fight with wife, deputies say
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for simple battery-family violence after a fight with his wife, deputies say.
On Dec. 25 at around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute call near Abercrombie Road.
Deputies spoke with the woman who called, who said she and her husband were involved in a physical fight.
After interviewing the two people involved and witnesses, deputies arrested Charlie Bryson, 54.
Bryson had been a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.
He has been placed on administrative leave.
Bryson was charged with simple battery-family violence and booked into the Monroe County Jail.
