Monroe County to develop regional high-tech crimes unit for digital evidence forensics

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and approved an agreement to establish a regional high tech crimes unit in the county.

Monroe County will develop a regional crime unit in 2022 to assist in collecting digital evidence and prosecuting high tech crimes.

The crime unit will be grant funded by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council for $285,000 per year in a two-year contract. The funding will go toward hiring and training staff, purchasing necessary hardware and software and other expenses. Indiana University is expected to contribute office space, equipment and staff to the unit as well.

"The high tech crimes unit will act as a crime laboratory for the collection, storage and analysis of digital forensic evidence — evidence from devices such as cellphones, tablets, computers, GPS devices and even fitness trackers — that can be so helpful in criminal investigations," Erika Oliphant said during Wednesday's meeting of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

The term "high tech crime" means a crime committed with or assisted by a digital network or communications technology, Oliphant explained.

"So what makes a high-tech crime is not necessarily the type of crime but rather the type of evidence that would be involved," Oliphant said.

The unit will serve Monroe, Bartholomew, Brown, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Orange, Owen and Washington counties.

"The same week that IPAC informed me that my proposal was selected, I was in a murder trial where I introduced digital evidence from the defendant's cellphone. This evidence helped me to establish the timeline of the crime and also provided evidence of the defendant's knowledge of this crime," Oliphant said.

She also referenced another homicide case where evidence extracted from a cellphone included photographs of the crime being committed and text messages about the crime itself. Oliphant said she received this evidence with help from the Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, which serves the entire state and is frequently inundated with requests.

"The idea of establishing these regional units is that we will have a faster turnaround for digital evidence processing," Oliphant said.

Digital forensics does not entail simply scrolling through a defendant's device, Oliphant said. In a high-tech crimes unit, trained employees use forensic hardware and software to extract data and translate the results into a readable format that can be easily understood by investigative agencies and everyday people.

Digital evidence can be just as significant as DNA evidence, according to Oliphant. While DNA can show someone was at a certain location or handled an object, digital evidence can provide a window into when, why or how a crime took place.

"It's important to note that sometimes this evidence, much like DNA, can also be used to exonerate the innocent," Oliphant said.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners signed off on the two-year contract, which is set to begin in January.

Commissioner Lee Jones asked how the unit will coordinate and interact with the other 10 counties.

According to Oliphant, the specifics are still being worked out, but the general idea is that a county will hand over an item as well as legal proof, such as a search warrant, showing that the agency is allowed to search it. The unit will process the item and return the results to that county's prosecutor.

Commissioner Penny Githens asked whether this unit could investigate phone and email scams that residents commonly receive.

"That's the type of evidence that we can get. I think one of the most challenging hurdles, though, in a lot of those cases is that the person who's actually perpetrating those scams is not in our jurisdiction (or) even in our country, and they use a lot of different methods to hide their IP address and to otherwise obfuscate where they are and who they are," Oliphant said. "Those are very challenging cases. But to the extent that we can chase it down, we can process the equipment of victims of those scams to try to hunt those folks down."

Monroe County's regional high-tech crimes unit is expected to be established next year.

