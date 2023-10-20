Monroe County elections: Mancuso, Marek discuss district attorney job

This year's Monroe County district attorney candidates are Mike Mancuso and Alexander J. Marek.

Mancuso is a Democrat. Marek is a Republican. The current district attorney, E. David Christine Jr., has served six terms and is not running this year.

Below are the candidates' answers to questions sent by the Pocono Record. Answers appear as submitted, without edits.

Why are you running for this office?

Mancuso: To serve my community by offering my experience and expertise in prosecuting serious offenders and my background in running the day to day operations of the DA’s Office and it’s 36 employees. No other candidate has my record of accomplishments in the criminal Justice system. I will be proactive in protecting and serving Monroe County.

Marek: First and foremost I want to protect the residents of Monroe County and keep them safe. I have been a member of the law enforcement in Monroe County and by combining nearly two decades of law enforcement and legal experience with both a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and Law degree, I will protect the residents of Monroe County by enforcing the law, seeking justice for victims of crime, and lead by example for the fair, unbiased and impartial application of the law.

What is the most important function of the district attorney, and how would you approach that responsibility?

Mancuso: The pursuit of Justice is the core mission of the District Attorney. This mission requires both a one case at a time commitment to justice as well as a keen insight into the patterns of criminality countywide and the foresight to develop crime fighting and crime prevention initiatives. I have devoted my career to that mission and will intensify the effort as District Attorney.

Marek: The District Attorney is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the county. The District Attorney sets the tone and direction as to the types of crimes law enforcement should focus their efforts as well as the policies as to how the laws are enforced. Having both a law enforcement and prosecutorial background, I have observed and investigated all levels of crime. Whether it is street level possession of controlled substances, narcotics trafficking, complex fraud schemes, or serious crimes against persons and homicides, they all have had an impact on my development as both an investigator and prosecutor. I have a drive to hold offenders accountable. As District Attorney I will work diligently to impress that same drive on my staff and local law enforcement as a whole. I want Monroe County to attain the reputation such that offenders will be held accountable with a fair and proportionate punishment.

No matter who wins, this office will change hands after the election. Your predecessor will have served six terms. What will you change? What will stay the same?

Mancuso: I have set the table as First Assistant District Attorney by creating initiatives designed to prevent crimes and protect our community. These have been the result of years of experience and accomplishments as a prosecutor. I will take these efforts to the next level as DA.

Marek: I am going to go into the role open minded. However there are a few areas that I would immediately address. First, I would personally take over the decision making process for the admittance to the ARD program thus eliminating the multiple minds aspect of its current application eliminating disparity. Second, I would change the duties of the “DUI Coordinator”. The residents of Monroe County would be better served by the detective utilizing their time investigating cases rather than doing the work officer and troopers can do themselves. Third, and the specific area I would focus the most of my immediate efforts in regards to change in the office, would be to establish a full-time Drug Task Force with the incorporation of county detectives and officers from the area departments. This change would immediately improve the ability of the Drug Task Force by not only increasing the intelligence and information sharing on narcotics investigations but provide the necessary manpower.

Describe your community involvement in Monroe County.

Mancuso: I have grown up in here. I graduated from Pocono Mountain High School. I worked through high school and college locally. I have practiced law in our community for over 30 years. I have served as an Assistant DA for 24 years. I have prosecuted more murderers than any prosecutor in the county before me. I am supported by the police, both state and local. I volunteer for fundraising efforts with the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Department, the West End Food Pantry and other organizations.

Marek: My community involvement in Monroe County has primarily focused around volunteering as a coach for youth sports. I have enjoyed working with the youth in the Stroudsburg Little League (T-ball, Minor B, and Minor A baseball). I have also volunteered as a football coach at Stroudsburg High School. I additionally assisted our church with security issues, the homeless shelter, and other various activities serving both the church and the community.

Describe your employment background.

Mancuso: First Assistant District Attorney for Monroe County

Marek: For the majority of the last twenty-five years, I worked in either law enforcement or the practice of law. I have served as a police officer and a federal Criminal Investigator with an emphasis on fraud and violent crimes. I have also worked as an attorney while serving as an on-call Detective for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. I currently am a Deputy District Attorney in charge the Appellate Unit along with assigned cases with a focus on fraud and violent crime.

What elected positions, if any, have you previously held?

Mancuso: None

Marek: I have not held any elected position previously. This is my first foray in seeking political office.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this office?

Mancuso: My background, experience and record of accomplishments.

Marek: I am the only candidate that has both law enforcement and prosecutorial experience. I am also a knowledgeable and experienced attorney who has practiced law in both the state and federal courts. Incorporate all the above with a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, a degree specifically designed to prepare leaders of criminal justice organizations, my background and experience both uniquely and abundantly qualifies me to be Monroe County’s next District Attorney.

List your campaign website and/or social media.

Mancuso: MikeMancusoForDA on Facebook

Marek: www.alexmarekforda.com

alexmarekforda on Facebook and Instagram

