Monroe County employees 'beg' for raises; council eyes 8.5% pay bump

Monroe County leaders appear willing to give most county employees 8.5% raises after some of them literally begged for more money, saying they were struggling with rising costs for everything from gasoline to housing and food.

Some council members initially reacted with skepticism to the large increase, which was suggested by county commissioners, but opposition has abated as the council has found some creative ways to fund the salary increase, such as relying on interest generated by COVID-19 relief dollars.

“Sounds to me like the 8.5 … we can reach,” council member Trent Deckard said in a budget session last week.

“I think we can,” council President Kate Wiltz agreed.

However, some council members also voiced trepidation over the funding mechanisms’ long-term impact and worried they might force county leaders into uncomfortable choices in the next few years.

“I am concerned about that,” council member Marty Hawk said last week.

'I beg of you please give us the 8.5% raise!'

Nearly 20 county employees recently sent emails to the county council, some literally begging for wage increases because they said they are struggling to get by on their government salaries.

Near Switchyard Park: Monroe County hears from neighbors about proposed Bloomington jail site

The employees said they were seeing “massive” cost increases for groceries, child care and housing.

“I just had two surgeries back to back last week and am back here to work because I can’t afford to not bring home every penny possible for my family,” wrote Monroe County Deputy Clerk Rachel Dugger.

“I can barely afford to feed my children because my rent went up to $1,500 a month,” wrote Rebecca Cowles, another deputy clerk.

"We have our 14-year-old son still at home. … He has put applications in looking for work to help, but no one wants to hire a 14-year-old,” wrote Vicki Henderson, another deputy clerk.

“I am a senior and am working seven days a week at two jobs … It is a struggle each paycheck to make ends meet,” wrote Shirley Ann Smith, another deputy clerk.

“I pay $600 a month for my 4-year-old to go to Pre-K at Lakeview. I also pay $180 a week for my 2-year-old to go to day care two days a week … Food prices are astronomical. We go through well over $1,000 a month in groceries for our family of four,” wrote Allie Goveia, who works in the assessor’s office.

Council member Geoff McKim said he was glad the council received the letters.

“I think it was valuable that we heard from county employees,” he said last week.

Data show inflation has been much higher than in previous years, and employee letters helped personalize the struggles, McKim said.

'Inequities are getting worse' in Monroe County

Supervisors in county offices, too, sent emails to urge council members to give raises.

Beth Hamlin, executive director of the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, said one county employee and their fiancé had to take on a roommate to make ends meet. The roommate is also a county employee. Another county employee, a single mother, was living at her father’s house because of rising expenses. Another said they had taken on a second job to pay off credit cards, which they were using to keep their head above water.

The Herald-Times could not independently verify the accounts, as Hamlin, via email, declined to identify the employees.

William R. Pugh, president of the Monroe County Board of Aviation Commissioners said county employees deserved an 8.5% raise because escalating inflation posed “considerable challenges” and because the employees’ “unwavering dedication and commitment … warrant proper and just compensation."

Pugh also wrote the raises would signify “our shared pledge to recognize and value the consistent efforts of our esteemed professionals. An adjustment less than the one proposed may potentially diminish their standard of living, and collectively, we believe it is our duty to advocate for their deserving compensation.”

Monroe County Assessor Judy Sharp said the county needs to provide significant raises in part because it has “dug such a deep hole over the years.”

“The average wage in my office is still under $40,000. If you are not a two-income family there is no way you can own a home or even afford a rental property that you would want to live in, especially if you have children,” Sharp wrote.

Six of her employees have children, she said, and childcare “is killing them.” She urged the county to find a partner to establish a child care center to take that burden off county employees with families.

“I have never been a ‘squeaky wheel,’" Sharp said. “I feel like I must speak up now because the inequities are getting worse.”

Some county employees also referenced the 23% raises the council approved for county commissioners last year.

Big increase: Monroe County Republicans livid about $11,000 raises for commissioners

"I am one of the many Monroe County Government employees who gets up five days a week and comes to my county job giving my very best to this county and I feel that I, along with my co-workers, are just as worthy as anyone else for a raise," wrote Terri Bowman, administrative assistant in the clerk's office.

Monroe County council members: Raises achievable — but concerns remain

McKim said last week an 8.5% across-the-board raise was achievable in part because department heads had made some budget cuts, found other ways to fund some positions and because of some unexpected revenue increases.

For example, he said, the county is receiving about $3 million more in interest income because the county’s accounts are holding some pandemic relief dollars.

Hawk said some of the mechanisms worry her, because the pandemic relief dollars won’t be in the accounts in a couple of years, which means the county’s interest income will fall. A budget that relies on those dollars now may require the county to make some uncomfortable cuts down the road.

“Our hearts and minds want to respond to what employees’ needs are,” she said.

However, Hawk said council members also have to have an open mind for the plight of county taxpayers, many of whom are reporting the same struggles as county employees.

“They are (also) having trouble making ends meet,” she said.

Council member Cheryl Munson, too, said in a budget session this week that she harbored some trepidations about the wage increase because the council did not yet have a good sense of what the higher salaries would mean for budgets in future years.

She said the council should consider early next year getting a five-to-seven year forecast on revenues to be able to make short-term financial decisions with greater confidence.

McKim agreed and said this week that while the council on paper is scheduled to run a roughly $1.5 million deficit in its main operating funds next year, the county likely would end the year with a slight surplus, so long as it keeps tighter control than this year on additional spending.

"We're close to the edge ... but it seems to me that we're in pretty good shape," he said.

McKim also said the county is in a good enough financial position overall that if the raises cut into savings, the council can adjust next year by, among other things, giving a smaller raise for 2025.

The council will hold a public hearing on its budget proposal at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Members of the public can provide input at that meeting in person or via Zoom. You can find the agenda and Zoom link here, once they have been posted: tinyurl.com/mwknkc65.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Employees send Monroe County Council letters asking for raises