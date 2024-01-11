Monroe County Fair ends year slightly in the red

MONROE — Despite a record attendance for fair week and a year packed with a variety of attractions and shows, the Monroe County Fair Association ended 2023 slightly in the red.

The association finished the fiscal year Oct. 31 with about a $5,000 deficit that was attributed to major repairs and upgrades made on the fairgrounds last year, fair Manager Darryl Diamond said.

"I'm happy because we put a lot into repairs this year," Diamond said Monday. "Our improvements probably cost a quarter million."

Restoring the roof on the sprawling Glenn F. Stock Arena cost an estimated $120,000 that included a fiber-reinforced fastener sealer, ridge cap and mesh for reinforcement, he said.

Earlier Coverage: 2023 Monroe County Fair sets new attendance record

Other improvements included blacktop and concrete work, electrical improvements, streetlight pole painting, underground plumbing and adding a new roof to the bingo barn. The barn upgrading cost about $17,500.

About 230,000 people attended the 76th fair that surprisingly had no rain days, said Stan Diroff, chairman of the fair's entertainment committee. About 30,000 people attended grandstand shows during the six-day fair, with the Tuesday night demolition derby drawing the biggest crowd (about 8,100). The Yung Gravy-bbno$ rap concert on Monday night of the fair drew about 3,700, and the Jackson Dean-Caitlyn Smith country music concert attracted 1,800, Diroff said.

BMX stunt rider Brad Maple flies over the top of Maili Vazquez, 13, of Ecorse during the Dialed Action Sports bicycle stunt show at the 2023 Monroe County Fair. Despite record attendance, the fair ended 2023 with a budget deficit.

This year's fair will be held July 28-Aug. 3.

The 36-member fair board is replacing the Bicycle Stunt Show that performed daily in 2023 with the "Ninja Experience" show in 2024. The Ninja show will include acrobatic acts and skits with audience participation, Diamond said.

"It will be similar to the "American Ninja Warrior" shows, he said.

Cornhole tournaments and the tall green Robot Rangers that roamed the fairgrounds also will return this year. The popular tournaments are held each day.

Diamond

"The tournament has been a great addition to the fair and has been well-received," Diamond said at the fair's annual meeting.

The 4-H Horse and Pony Board spruced up the draft horse barn last summer at an expense of several thousand dollars, he said. The barn can be used to house any overflow of 4-H horses competing.

More improvements are planned this spring and summer on the grounds. Plans include replacing the sound systems on the grounds and in the First Merchants Expo Building and insulating and adding a dropped ceiling to the bingo barn.

"The sound system was here before I became manager" seven years ago, Diamond said. "There are three separate sound systems and it could be better. A new system would give us the opportunity to page someone from our office."

Attendance at the bingo barn, run by volunteers from the Relay for Life organization as a fundraiser to fight cancer, continues to grow each year, he said.

Major entertainment acts for the fair have not been signed as yet.

"We have some plans in the works, but are not ready to announce anything just yet," he said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The manager credited the board headed by Phil Motylinski; his staff consisting of Delight Shoemaker and Angie Motylinski; work crew; and dozens of fair and 4-H volunteers for keeping the fair running smoothly each year.

"Thank you for always having my back and stepping in when there is work to be done," he told people attending the annual meeting. "We have some of the best-looking grounds in the state. This is what separates us from other (fairs), building those relationships with our customers."

A schedule of non-fair week attractions coming to the fairgrounds in 2024 will be announced soon.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Fair ends year slightly in the red