Monroe County gas station sells winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $350,000

A Monroe County gas station has sold a winning lottery ticket worth $350,000.

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Lottery drew numbers 1-16-18-27-29, which matches a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold out of Gas N Goods at 5677 Hamilton South in Sciota.

The Gas N Goods received a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball: Jackpot rises to $348 million

The lucky winner should contact their nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 if they have not done so.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: $350,000 winning Pa. Lottery ticket sold in Sciota, Monroe County