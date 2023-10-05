Monroe County getting scam phone calls from fake sheriff's officers

A scammer claiming to be a former sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been trying to filch money from unsuspecting residents.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the scammer claims to be a “sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Warrant and Citations Division.” The name given by the scammer is actually a former sergeant with the sheriff’s office. And the voice tone of the scammer is that of a southern American male.

The would-be crook is using the phone number of 734-228-4777 and residents should take notice if that number appears on their devices.

The scammer requests you leave a message with personal information and he will call you back. It is unknown if the scammer will call you back and what he will request.

Goodnough encourages all citizens to double-check and verify if they believe they are being contacted by a fake law enforcement officer. Monroe County residents can verify an officer’s identity simply by contacting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Records Division or Sheriff’s Supervisor’s line at 734-240-7415 or 734-240-7700 and ask if that officer is currently working.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will never request citizens to submit payment over the phone,” Goodnough said. “The Sheriff’s Office will never request payment by way of gift cards either. If you have given out sensitive banking information or personal information you are encouraged to contact your local police agency to make a report.”

