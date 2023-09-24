Monroe County History: Clarence Herkimer established one of first Buick dealerships

A while back, I wrote about Robert Herkimer – born April 9, 1813 – who is one of Monroe County’s most industrious men. His second great-grandson, Bill Musgrave of Raisinville Township, shared details about the Herkimer family and their rich family history in Monroe County. As a “car guy” (I’ve been a member of the Society of Automotive Historians since 1993 and the National Association of Automobile Museums since 1998), I wanted to learn more about one of Robert Herkimer’s sons – Clarence S. – who became one of Buick’s first sales professionals.

This 1905 Buick is a fine example of Brass-era automotive design and one that Monroe’s Clarence Herkimer probably drove while developing early Buick dealers in Monroe and Wayne counties in the early 1900s and 1910s.

According to Bulkley’s "History of Monroe County Michigan," Clarence S, Herkimer was born Oct. 18, 1876, on the old family homestead in Exeter Township and was a son of Robert C. and Augusta (McManus) Herkimer. Clarence S. Herkimer was said to have “bridged the gap” between the farming that took place on the Herkimer homestead in Exeter Township and the grist/sawmills operated by the family in Flat Rock, Exeter Township and near Toledo. Clarence S. Herkimer also later moved to Maybee where he represented the new age of the automobile, which would soon become Michigan’s most notable industry.

Bulkley writes, “The advent of the automobile opened up a wide field of business opportunity, and in the ranks of those who have devoted their attention to this industry may be found many who formerly confined their energies to the cultivation of the soil. The world-old occupation of farming has developed men of brawn and brains, capable of achieving success in any of the fields of industrial endeavor, and Monroe County has its full quota of recruits to the modern business of automobile dealing. Clarence S. Herkimer, of Maybee, Michigan, representative of the Buick Automobile Company.”

Buick became one of America’s iconic car brands and survives today. This Electra model is an example of the post-World War II, aircraft-inspired design at its height, including fins and sculptured body panels.

Bulkley continues, “Clarence S. Herkimer was educated in the public schools and reared to farm work, to which he gave his entire attention until coming to Maybee to engage in the automobile business. He has become widely known throughout Wayne and Monroe counties as a salesman for the Buick car, and has met with great success in his chosen field, his pleasant personality and honorable methods having gained him numerous friends. On January 3, 1900, Mr. Herkimer was united in marriage with Miss Louisa M. Dexter, who was born and educated at Milan, daughter of Josiah F. and Rhoda R. (Throop) Dexter, natives of York Township, Monroe County, Michigan, the latter of whom died June 28, 1900. The Dexters had three children: Louisa M., who married Mr. Herkimer; Amy and Edwin. Mr. and Mrs. Herkimer have one daughter: Mamie Gladys, a bright and interesting child of ten years, now attending school. The Herkimer home is situated in Exeter Township, and is a center of social refinement, where the numerous friends of Mr. and Mrs. Herkimer often congregate.”

As a Buick factory representative, Clarence S. Herkimer established one of the first Buick dealerships in Maybee along with other dealerships around Detroit and Monroe. He joined other early Buick auto sales pioneers in Michigan like Guy Garber of Saginaw who, in 1907, opened his first dealership in Battle Creek and another in Saginaw in 1910. The Saginaw location holds the distinction as the oldest operating Buick dealer in the U.S. According to the Buick Club of America, Garber was recommended for the job of Buick factory representative by William C. Durant, founder of General Motors. Garber operated dealerships in the Saginaw and Battle Creek areas for over 60 years, and Garber Automotive now operates 16 dealerships in 4 states.

While the Buick Riviera name was introduced in the 1950s, the model survived successfully into the 1990s. This example is similar one the author owned as a member of the Riviera Owners Club.

While it is unknown how many Buick dealerships Clarence S. Herkimer started, he was definitely an early automotive sales pioneer.

Tom Adamich is president of Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is project archivist for the Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives and the electric vehicle awareness coordinator at Monroe County Community College.

