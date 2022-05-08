Monroe County history: Monroe businesses have long promoted local entrepreneurs

In this Tenneco Automotive ad, the benefits of Monroe as a great place to live, work, and produce products is featured. The ad is part of Monroe County’s Launch 734 initiative – led by the Monroe County Business Development Corporation (BDC).

"Buy America” ad campaigns have been part of America’s culture since World War I when the first war bond campaigns were launched (these continued into the World War II and post-war eras as well).

However, for consumer goods, it wasn’t until the 1930's when Herbert Hoover passed the “Build America, Buy America Act” on March 3, 1933, his last day in office as President.

Officially part of the United State Code of Federal Regulations (41 USC §83), the act applies to federal government infrastructure projects and was designed to,” …Create demand for domestically- produced goods, helping to sustain / grow domestic manufacturing and the millions of jobs domestic manufacturing supports throughout product supply chains."

When World War II war bond advertising ended, “Buy American” campaigns were developed by the Ad Council (the people that brought you “Smokey the Bear” and the “Buckle-up Crash Dummies” public service ads) to address communist and authoritarian aggressions born before and existing after the war. Once again, consumer goods were the focus, but the spirit of the effort definitely denoted patriotism.

This La-Z Boy/Michigan Cornerstone ad – part of the Launch 734 project -- is an example of Monroe County-based efforts to encourage local business growth and entrepreneurial development.

In the late 1970's and early 1980's, Buy American movements were resurrected by major unions including the United Auto Workers to address job losses in Michigan and other parts of the U.S. Other industries, including textiles and steel, were strong supporters of the push to boycott foreign-made goods in their industries, as many of the jobs lost in these industries were exported to foreign countries to achieve cost savings and higher profits for investors.

Both the previous and current presidential administrations have made efforts to support Buy American initiatives. The Buy American and Hire American Executive Order (No. 13788) was issued by President Trump on April 18, 2017. Similarly, President Biden issued the Ensuring the Future of America is Made in America by All of America’s Workers (No. 14005).

One of the recent local efforts to resurrect Buy American initiatives and promote local Monroe County-based product development and production in an entrepreneurial spirit is the Launch 734 project. Developed by the Monroe County Business Development Corporation (BDC), the Launch 734 project helps businesses identify local funding and support opportunities for new product development, marketing, etc.

For example, the Monroe County / ProMedica Innovations Matching Fund Program is a joint venture between ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital (via ProMedica Innovations) and the Monroe County BDC. The mission of this partnership is to improve overall community health by supporting startup businesses, entrepreneurs, and inventors in the fields of technology, healthcare and manufacturing.

This placard shows one of the Buy American campaigns launched in the 1970s and 1980s. Michigan and the UAW led many of these campaigns – to address job losses to offshoring conducted by American businesses. Provided photo

A related project is the River Raisin Investor Group – local investors interested in helping Monroe County entrepreneurs financially and encouraging them to employ local workers in Monroe County-based enterprises.

Additionally, the Makerspace at Monroe County Community College offers a variety of machinery and technology for use in prototyping and additive manufacturing development. MCCC also is in the process of overhauling its Entrepreneurial Center and the program’s offerings to align with Launch 734 goals and initiatives.

There are also Monroe County-based downtown district associations (DDAs) who are trying to build and maintain business development in area downtowns. The Launch 734 website has links to DDAs in Bedford, Dundee, Luna Pier, Monroe, and the Milan Main Street DDA.

The Launch 734 initiative also connects interested Monroe County entrepreneurs with supply and procurement resources. The Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Centers assist Michigan businesses in acquiring federal, state and local government contracts. The local PTAC office is housed at Washtenaw Community College. They are joined by the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) to enhance minority-centric procurement opportunities. The MMSDC certifies that a business is truly minority-owned and operated.

This image shows one of the first “Buy American” campaigns started during World War I to rally Americans to purchase U.S. Treasury savings stamps to support the war effort.

Tom Adamich is President – Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is Project Archivist for the Greening Nursery Company and Family Archives.

