Monroe County, Indiana, road closures, construction for week of Jan. 1, 2024

Here is a list of road closures and maintenance activities in Monroe County, Indiana, for the week of Jan. 1, 2024:

Monroe County Government Offices will be closed from Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Monroe County road closures: Ramp Creek Road , between Lucas Road and Church Road: Ramp Creek Road will be closed in this area from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, to Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a culvert replacement by Monroe County Bridge Crews. Ramp Creek Road , between Church Road and Shields Ridge Road: Ramp Creek Road will be closed in this area from Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a culvert replacement by Monroe County Bridge Crews.

Monroe County road construction: Brummetts Creek Road , from Ind. 45 to Baby Creek Road: Monroe County Highway Crews will be ditching in this area during the week of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control. Sewell Road , from Ind. 46 to ECM (End of County Maintenance): Monroe County Stormwater Crews will be ditching in this area during the week of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.

Monroe County maintenance activities: Monroe County Road Maintenance: Monroe County Highway Crews will be performing brief road maintenance functions, mowing, trimming trees, patching potholes, and grading gravel roads in various areas throughout the county this week during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control. Monroe County Bridge Maintenance : Monroe County Bridge Crews will be performing brief bridge maintenance functions in various areas throughout the county this week during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control. Monroe County Stormwater Maintenance : Monroe County SW Crews will be performing brief storm water maintenance functions, cleaning culverts, and sweeping streets in various areas throughout the county this week during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.



This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Road construction, maintenance and closures in Monroe County, Indiana