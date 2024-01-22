Monroe County, Indiana, road construction and closings for week of Jan. 22, 2024
Here is a list of road closures and construction activities in Monroe County for the week of January 22, 2024:
Road Closings in Monroe County
Popcorn Road will be closed between Springville Road and Rockport Road (@ 4434 W. Popcorn Road) Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 – Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for culvert replacement work by Monroe County Bridge Crews.
Popcorn Road will be closed between Rockport Road and Ketcham Road (@ 2895 W. Popcorn Road) Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 – Thursday, Jan.25, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for culvert replacement work by Monroe County Bridge Crews.
Road Construction in Monroe County
East Monroe Dam Road, from West Monroe Dam Road to Valley Mission Road: Monroe County Highway Crews will be ditching in this area during the week of Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 – Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.
Mt Pleasant Road, from Fry Road to Burma Road: Monroe County Stormwater Crews will be ditching in this area during the week of Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 – Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.
Sewell Road, from Ind. 46 to ECM (End of County Maintenance): Monroe County Stormwater Crews will be ditching in this area on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.
Monroe County Road Maintenance: Monroe County Highway Crews will be performing brief road maintenance functions, mowing, trimming trees, patching potholes, and grading gravel roads in various areas throughout the County this week during the hours of 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.
Monroe County Bridge Maintenance: Monroe County Bridge Crews will be performing brief bridge maintenance functions in various areas throughout the County this week during the hours of 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.
The above information is accurate as of Jan. 19, 2024, and is subject to change.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County, Indiana road work schedule for week of Jan. 22