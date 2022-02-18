Monroe County man charged with drug-induced homicide in death of another man

The Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a Columbia man with with drug-induced homicide.

Duke A. Dillon, 34, of the 200 block of Warnock Street, was charged on three counts related to a drug death.

According to the charges filed by State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer, Dillon knowingly delivered fentanyl to another Monroe County man who ingested the drug and died.

Dillon also was charged with possession less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control attributed 64,000 deaths to synthetic opioids, including llegally manufactured fentanyl. There were mire than 100,000 deaths with data ending May 31, 2021.