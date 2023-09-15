Monroe County man charged by feds with assaulting a police officer in the Jan. 6 riot

A Forsyth man was recently arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Cameras reportedly caught Michael Anthony Bradley, 49, trying to hit a police officer with a baton in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, the justice department announced in a press release.

Bradley, dressed in camouflage and blue jeans while carrying a baton in a holster, approached the officer twice around 4:30 p.m.

The officer sprayed Bradley with a chemical agent after he raised his baton in the first encounter. The next time he walked up to the officer, Bradley swung his baton and tried to hit them twice before moving to the side of the tunnel, the statement read.

Bradley has been arrested several times before, serving a prison sentence for trafficking meth that concluded in 2012, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. He also did time for crimes including forgery, DUI and impersonation.

Bradley appeared in federal court in Macon Sep. 8 for the charges before he was moved to Washington D.C., where he will be prosecuted, court records show.

Bradley, identified as a Forsyth man in the statement, owned a house near the High Falls area, according to Monroe County property records. It was unclear in the statement where in Forsyth the FBI arrested him.

The case is still under investigation by the FBI’s Atlanta and Washington field offices.