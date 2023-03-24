Monroe County man charged with home improvement fraud in Wayne County

A Pocono Lake man has been arrested on charges of home improvement fraud, the Wayne County District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

According to release from Wayne County District Attorney A. G. Howell, Mack J. Antonoff, 62, was charged with one second-degree felony count of home improvement fraud, along with a third-degree felony charge of theft by deception.

A criminal complaint affidavit of probable cause filed by the Wayne County Detectives showed Antonoff entered into a contract with a victim to install a heating and cooling system in the victim's residence.

The victim paid Antonoff a total of $9,976.40 for the work and materials. Though Antonoff delivered materials valued at approximately $3,008, no work was completed. Antonoff proceeded to cease all contact with the victim, and failed to return the balance of the money he received, totaling $6,968.40.

Antonoff was already incarcerated in Monroe County on an unrelated matter.

A preliminary arraignment was conducted virtually by Magisterial District Judge Carney.

Bail was set at $20,000, and Antonoff was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility upon his release from Monroe County. His court date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 29, 2023 at the Wayne County Courthouse.

