Monroe County man charged with indecent exposure

Sep. 28—TUPELO — A man found walking half-naked near a Tupelo park Sunday morning has been charged with felony indecent exposure

Tupelo Police were alerted Sept. 25 around 10:45 a.m. of a man walking in the area Rob Leake City Park on Joyner Street without his clothes. The witness described the male as having a shirt wrapped around his shoulders and nothing on from the waist down. Officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody for indecent exposure. His clothes were located in a nearby bathroom.

On Monday, authorities learned that Jamund Cornelius Randle, 38, Prairie, had two previous indecent exposure charges, so the new charge was upgraded to felony indecent exposure.

During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered him held without bond.

