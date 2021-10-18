Monroe County man charged with truck theft

Oct. 18—TUPELO — A Hamilton man is facing felony charges after being caught driving a truck he allegedly stole from a Tupelo construction site five days earlier.

Tupelo police responded to the Bank of New Albany construction site on East Main Street on Oct. 8, where workers had reported that someone had stolen a 2007 Sterling boom truck from the site.

Investigators received a tip through Crime Stoppers that the vehicle had been seen in the Sherman area. As the detective was headed to Sherman, he spotted a boom truck on Highway 45 and made a traffic stop. It was quickly determined that it was the stolen truck.

Jason Michael Adams, 42, of 472 Pickle Road, Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $75,000.

william.moore@djournal.com