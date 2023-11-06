Monroe County man jailed on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Unionville house

Police arrested a Monroe County man Saturday when they responded to a disturbance at a Unionville residence and found an assault rifle and stun gun near the body of a woman who had been shot dead.

Tara Langley, 48, died at her home from a gunshot wound to the head. Bryce M. Leighton, 34, faces a preliminary charge of murder and is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

His address is in the 5900 block of East Ind. 45, the house where police found Langley's body about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A news release from the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office said neighbors reported the people who lived at the residence fought often.

Deputies arrived at the house and discovered Langley with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the news release said. Nearby was an an AR-15-style rifle, and a civilian-style stun gun.

They took Leighton from the scene to jail, and he was booked in at 3:08 a.m. Saturday.

It wasn't his first time jailed for a case involving a death.

In July 2010, Leighton was intoxicated and driving a stolen car at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill on Leonard Springs Road and crashed head-on into a Yellow Cab driven by 31-year-old Gwendolynn Sanders of Bedford, who died at the scene.

Leighton, who was 21 when the fatal crash happened, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing a death while driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than .15 and auto theft. He got a 14-year prison sentence.

Department of Correction records indicate his earliest possible prison release date, with good behavior, was in June of 2018. He spent 889 days in the local jail before pleading guilty and being sent to a state prison.

