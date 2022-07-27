Monroe County man sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of minor

Jul. 26—OXFORD — An Amory man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers sentenced Brett Northington, who will turn 60 on Thursday, to 360 months in federal prison for using a minor to produce child sexual abuse material and distribute it on the Internet.

In the summer of 2020, the Department of Homeland Security, in conjunction with international intelligence agencies, received information that Northington was distributing child pornography via an instant messaging application. Further investigation revealed that Northington had used the application to take and send sexually explicit pictures and videos of a child under the age of 12.

In the federal indictment handed down in August 2020, he was also charged with possession of child pornography and committing a felony offense on a minor while a registered sex offender. Northington was convicted of touching a child for lustful purposes in Lauderdale County in 2003.

In sentencing Northington to 30 years in prison, Judge Biggers noted that he felt the sentence was necessary to protect children in Northington's own family and children outside of his family from abuse.

"Individuals who sexually abuse children in order to produce and distribute child pornography have no place among civilized people and deserve to be in prison for as long as possible," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. "Such evil must never be tolerated and these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

