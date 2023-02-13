Monroe County man sentenced 80 months for heroin, fentanyl distribution in Stroudsburg

A Monroe County man has been sentenced to 80 months' prison time for charges of a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, to 80 months' imprisonment followed by a four-year term of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute over 100 grams of heroin and over 40 grams of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam noted Adoyi, either personally or with the help of a co-conspirator, distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl from July through November 2021. In several instances, Adoyi distributed the drugs in the area near Stroudsburg High School.

The approximately 110 grams of fentanyl distributed by Adoyi corresponds to about 4,400 doses of the potentially lethal substance, the Department of Justice notes.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its state and local law enforcement partners in Monroe County. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case.

Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make those areas safer for everyone, was involved with the case.

According to the DOJ, the case was brought forth as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic of heroin and fentanyl use. Led by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and is part of an effort involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who commit heroin-related offenses.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg man sentenced 80 months for distributing heroin, fentanyl