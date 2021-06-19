Monroe County man wanted for attempted murder apprehended

Jun. 19—UNION — Extradition proceedings were pending Friday in Virginia for a West Virginia man facing several charges including attempted murder and malicious wounding.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office had been seeking William Daniel McGuire, 54, of Monroe County. The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division were also involved in the search for McGuire.

During the manhunt, law enforcement agencies warned the public that McGuire was armed and extremely dangerous.

McGuire was found Friday in Virginia by state authorities and the U.S. Marshals, according to an announcement Friday from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

McGuire was being held in the New River Valley Jail in Dublin, Va., where he is waiting on a hearing as fugitive from justice on warrants from West Virginia for attempt of murder, malicious wounding, and domestic battery. He was being held at the regional jail without bond.

The investigator handling McGuire's case was unavailable for comment Friday.

Once all proceedings have been completed in Virginia, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department will be notified about taking McGuire into custody and transporting him back to West Virginia to answer to the charges. The sheriff's office thanked the public for tips which led to McGuire's arrest.