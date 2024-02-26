Monroe County plans to close Brummetts Creek Road this week

Here are the Monroe County road closings and construction plans for the week of Feb. 26, 2024.

Monroe County road closings

Brummetts Creek Road: Closed between Ind. 45 and Baby Creek Road for culvert replacement work by Monroe County Bridge Crews. Closure starts at 5021 Brummetts Creek Road and moves south from Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to Friday, March 1, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monroe county road construction

Hackers Creek Road : Ditching by Monroe County Highway Crews from Main Forest Road to End of County Maintenance (ECM). Lane restrictions with traffic control from Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, to Friday, March 1, 2024, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Moores Creek Road : Tree clearing by Bluestone Tree from 1,000 ft south of the intersection of Moores Creek Road and Swartz Ridge Road to ECM. One lane of traffic open at all times from Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Popcorn Road : Ditching by Monroe County Stormwater Crews from Rockport Road to 2755 W Popcorn Road. Lane restrictions with traffic control from Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Rockport Road : Ditching by Monroe County Stormwater Crews from Fullerton Pike to Tapp Road. Lane restrictions with traffic control from Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to Friday, March 1, 2024, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Stipp Road : Tree clearing by Bluestone Tree from 0.5 miles west of the intersection of Moores Creek Road and Stipp Road to near 4200 block Stipp Road. One lane of traffic open at all times from Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Vernal Pike: Monroe County Highway Crews will be ditching from Oard Road to Ind. 48 from Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 – Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 3 p,m. There will be lane restrictions with traffic control.

Monroe County road, bridge and stormwater maintenance

Monroe County crews will conduct various tasks between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Brief road maintenance functions

Mowing

Trimming trees

Patching potholes

Grading gravel roads

Clearing culverts

Street sweeping

These activities will take place in different areas throughout the county during the specified hours.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Road work planned in Monroe County, Indiana, week of Feb. 26, 2024