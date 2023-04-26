Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig to retire May 1

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig has announced his retirement.

Roehrig has been the county's prosecuting attorney since Jan. 1, 2019, and he has been with the prosecutor's office for almost 27 years.

Michael Roehrig

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Monroe County, and to have worked with so many outstanding and dedicated attorneys and staff members,” Roehrig said in a news release. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help bring a measure of justice to so many crime victims and their families over the years."

His retirement will become effective at noon on May 1, 2023. Following state law, at a public hearing on April 27, the 38th Circuit Court judges will appoint a successor to complete the remainder of his term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Roehrig is a 1979 graduate of Hillsdale College. He earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1992 and began the practice of law in Monroe in 1993 with the firm of Braunlich, Russow, & Braunlich, the release said. He joined the Office of Prosecuting Attorney in 1996 and served as an assistant prosecutor from 1996 to 2015 and as chief assistant prosecutor from 2015 to 2018. He was appointed in December 2018 as the prosecuting attorney, beginning his tenure on Jan. 1, 2019, filling a vacancy created when William Paul Nichols was elected to the 1st District Court bench.

Roehrig was subsequently elected as the prosecuting attorney in November 2020.

Some high-profile cases Roehrig handled in his tenure with the prosecutor's office include Michael Sykes, a serial arsonist dubbed an eco-terrorist; Charles Benore, the 2003 Milan "Mother’s Day murderer"; Daniel Clay, whose murder of Chelsea Bruck was memorialized in 2017 episodes of Oxygen’s "Snapped!" and NBC’s "Dateline"; and Todd Moyer, the Michigan State University basketball coach who killed a mother and child while driving distracted, the release said.

Roehrig has been mentor to dozens of attorneys who, having served as legal interns in the prosecutor’s office, now serve the citizens of Michigan in and around Monroe County, the release said.

He founded and coached for seven years the Mock Trial team at St. Mary Catholic Central High School and collaborated with local schools and law enforcement in addressing community concerns surrounding impaired driving, distracted driving, sexting, cyberbullying and other matters.

Roehrig's diverse community engagement includes a wide range of service, from lecturer for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan to keynote speaker on juvenile justice reform for the Regional Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Roehrig has served on the board of directors of Crime Stoppers of Michigan, St. Mary Catholic Central High School, DARE, St. Michael the Archangel parish, the Monroe County 911 board, and St. Joseph Cemetery.

“As the future unfolds, the people of Monroe County are lucky to have such talented and committed professionals in the Prosecutor’s Office and serving with our law enforcement partners helping keep our community safe,” Roehrig said.

