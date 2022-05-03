Monroe County Prosecutor recognizes National Crime Victims' Week

Denim Day 2022

The last week of April was National Crime Victims' Week, and Monroe’s prosecuting attorney made a point of commemorating it and the crime victims that he serves.

“Like communities across the nation, we renew our commitment to guarantee that all victims have access to the services that they need,” Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said in a statement.

Victims of crime often face consequences long after the crime is over in the forms of physical injury, psychological trauma, or financial repercussions. Roehrig said that his office calls on “businesses, healthcare providers, educators, faith-based leaders, and other social and civic groups” to ensure that they can provide assistance to victims long after the investigations are done and the trials have been held.

Roehrig recognized National Crime Victims Week by participating in the annual Denim Day event, held April 27. He was joined by two dozen sexual assault survivors and the detectives who investigated their cases. They were joined by Catholic Charities, Mary Sacco’s Pizza, Therapy Dogs International, Robin Opferman, and the Monroe County Health Department.

“I was privileged to be in the presence of these tough and remarkable young women, and proud to join other prosecutors around our nation to again celebrate the accomplishments of the victims' rights movement, and honor the efforts of our devoted crime victim advocates,” Roehrig said.

