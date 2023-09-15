Monroe County Sheriff arrested

Sep. 15—UNION — Monroe County's sheriff was arrested Friday and charged with allegedly interfering with the investigation of a deputy soliciting nude photographs of a minor, according to a statement from the West Virginia State Police.

Earlier this year, Sgt. S. S. Keaton with the state police initiated an investigation into a Monroe County deputy sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

Information discovered during this investigation revealed that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wayne Jones, interfered with this investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the deputy under investigation, Maddy said. Sheriff Jones also failed to file a referral with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena.

The Special Prosecutor assigned to this investigation, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, instructed Sgt. Keaton to obtain warrants and arrest Sheriff Jones for failure to report as a mandated reporter, obstructing, and deceiving proper standing to county Civil Service Commission, Maddy said.

Jones was arrested and arraigned Friday in the Monroe County Magistrate Court System. Sheriff Jones was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, Maddy said.

