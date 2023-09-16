Monroe County Sheriff arrested Friday and charged

Sep. 16—UNION — Monroe County's sheriff was arrested Friday and charged with allegedly interfering with the investigation of a deputy soliciting nude photographs of a minor, according to a statement from the West Virginia State Police.

Earlier this year, Sgt. S. S. Keaton with the state police initiated an investigation into a Monroe County deputy sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

Information discovered during this investigation revealed that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wayne Jones, interfered with this investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the deputy under investigation, Maddy said. Sheriff Jones also failed to file a referral with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena.

The special prosecutor assigned to this investigation, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, instructed Sgt. Keaton to obtain warrants and arrest Sheriff Jones for failure to report as a mandated reporter, obstructing, and deceiving proper standing to county Civil Service Commission, Maddy said.

Jones was arrested and arraigned Friday in the Monroe County Magistrate Court System. Sheriff Jones was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, Maddy said.

Cochran issued a statement after the arrest.

"The West Virginia State Police started this investigation after it was alleged that a former deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department had been soliciting nude photographs of a minor, while a school resource officer. Thereafter, I was appointed as special prosecutor by the Circuit Court of Monroe County," Cochran said.

During this State Police investigation, it was revealed that the sheriff became aware of the deputy's action and failed to report this to the WV DHHR, as required by mandatory reporters, he said. Thereafter, the State Police discovered certain information that was disclosed by the Deputy during his initial hiring process that the sheriff knew of, but did not disclose to the Monroe County Deputy Sheriff's Civil Service Commission, who certify those who are eligible to be hired as deputy sheriffs.

Further, during this investigation a subpoena was issued to the sheriff to provide the State Police with the former deputy's personnel file, and when the sheriff produced that file, it contained many less documents than what was discovered by the State Police during a search warrant for the entire file, Cochran said.

"Based on the facts obtained during the state police's investigation, the sheriff has been charged with the three misdemeanor offenses that we believe he has committed, and we anticipate further and more serious charges forthcoming against the former deputy," Cochran said.

The State Police has conducted a very thorough investigation and there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that the sheriff or any other current officers with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department were involved in any child pornography incidents. Further, the sheriff is presumed innocent of the charges he has been charged with until proven guilty, he said.

"There is no question that this deputy should've never been hired as a law enforcement officer in Monroe County and there is no doubt that had the civil service commission been fully informed, then he would not have been hired," Cochran said.

