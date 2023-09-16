Monroe County sheriff arrested in hiring deputy charged with soliciting nude photographs of a minor

Sep. 15—Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Wayne Jones was arrested Friday on a series of charges related to an investigation into a Monroe County deputy sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor.

State police say Jones interfered with the investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the deputy under investigation.

Jones also failed to file a referral with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, and failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena, according to a news release from the state police.

Jones was charged with failure to report as a mandated reporter, obstructing and deceiving proper standing to the county civil service commission. He was arraigned in the Monroe County Magistrate Court System and then released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.