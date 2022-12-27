Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on Christmas Day after domestic dispute call

A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Christmas Day after deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called out to a home on Abercrombie Road in Culloden around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and talked with a woman who said she and her husband had been involved in a “physical altercation,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies arrested Charlie Bryson, 54, on a charge of simple battery/family violence. Bryson, who has worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020, was placed on administrative leave.

He was released from the Monroe County jail the next day on a $1,500 bond, according to county records.