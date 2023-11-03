Monroe County sheriff: Man arrested after assault, robbery attempt at Bluebush Library

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon after Bluebush Library staff reported he assaulted them and demanded money.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:33 p.m. Thursday from staff at the library, 2210 Bluebush Road in Frenchtown Township, reporting an armed robbery and assault that had just occurred, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect entered the library wearing a mask and demanded money from the staff while physically assaulting them. The suspect fled when one of the victims was able to remove the man’s mask. A description was broadcast to area law enforcement and multiple sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the area.

A trooper from the Monroe Post located the suspect walking in the Forest Glen Subdivision, the release said. The suspect was arrested and later questioned by sheriff's office detectives. The suspect was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on armed robbery and assault charges.

The suspect is a 21-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. His name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Police arrest man after assault, robbery attempt at Bluebush Library