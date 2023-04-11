Monroe County Sheriff: Man arrested after multiple assaults at I-75 Welcome Center

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon in Toledo after witnesses reported he attacked an 80-year-old man and grabbed several other men by the genitals at the Michigan Welcome Center on Interstate 75 in Monroe Township.

Multiple witnesses called Monroe County Central Dispatch at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to report the man was assaulting men in the Welcome Center's restroom, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. After grabbing several men, witnesses told investigators, the suspect physically attacked and sexually assaulted an 80-year-old man from Melvindale and dragged him into the restroom.

Witnesses intervened, and the suspect fled the Welcome Center on foot, crossing the northbound lanes of I-75 to a vehicle parked on the southbound median shoulder, the release said. Multiple deputies were dispatched to the scene. Deputy Andrew Boski was first to arrive and located the suspect, later identified as a 32-year-old man from Detroit, who was in a silver Chevrolet Impala. The suspect fled southbound while Boski pursued him. Erie Township Police Officer Frank Nadeau joined the pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit continued southbound and crossed into Ohio. The car the man was driving ran out of gas just north of I-280, and Boski and Nadeau took the man into custody without further incident.

Toledo police arrived to assist and lodged the suspect in the Lucas County Jail where he awaits extradition to Michigan for a variety of assaultive crimes and fleeing and eluding. The man’s identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment in Monroe County District Court, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe Sheriff: Man arrested after assaults at I-75 Welcome Center