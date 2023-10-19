Monroe County sheriff: Phony cop scams woman out of cash

A man posing as a police officer scammed a woman out of an unreported amount of cash after he claimed her grandson was in jail following a fatal car crash.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported the that incident occurred Tuesday in Summerfield Township.

The elderly resident was contacted via telephone by a subject who identified himself as “James Marcus” with the Dundee Police Department.

The person told the victim her grandson was involved in a fatal traffic crash, had been arrested and needed bail money. Confused by the situation, the victim went to the bank and withdrew money to bail her grandson out of jail.

A suspect later arrived at the victim’s residence and collected the “bail money.” The victim’s Ring doorbell camera captured video and photos of the suspect. The victim later contacted her grandson after the transaction and discovered that he was never involved in a traffic crash.

Goodnough is requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Christine Ost of the Uniformed Services Division.

Goodnough reminds residents that no law enforcement agency will call citizens and demand money or face arrest for any reason. Should a Monroe County resident encounter this situation, it is requested they call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 and report the crime. Citizens living outside Monroe County should contact their local police department or sheriff's office.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

