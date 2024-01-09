Monroe County sheriff: Shots fired during road rage incident in Raisinville Township

RAISINVILLE TWP. — Shots were fired during a road rage incident Saturday night on South Custer Road, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported.

No one was wounded, and deputies are looking for the driver of the SUV who fired the bullets at a car, a news release said.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a person who reported he was the victim of gunfire while driving on South Custer Road near Sullivan Road in Raisinville Township. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located several spent bullet casings in the roadway, the release said.

The investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on South Custer Road in a red Mazda 6 when a road rage-type incident occurred with a gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV, described as an early to late 2010s model. The unknown male driver of the Nissan proceeded to fire several rounds from a handgun out of the driver-side window at the Mazda. The victim's vehicle was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect in the Pathfinder was last seen fleeing the area eastbound on South Custer Road.

The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Justin Zielinski of the Uniform Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7706. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, 1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff: Shots fired during road rage incident in Raisinville Township