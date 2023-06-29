Monroe County Sheriff: Teenager drowns at KOA campground near Petersburg

A teenager from the Columbus, Ohio, area drowned Wednesday at a campground near Petersburg.

The drowning happened at the KOA campground at 15600 Tunnicliff Road in Summerfield Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday reporting an 18-year-old Pickerington, Ohio, resident had disappeared underwater, a news release said. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene while people at the location continued efforts to locate the victim.

The victim was recovered from the water shortly after 6 p.m. by people at the scene and staff from the campground. Personnel from the Summerfield Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance attempted lifesaving measures, however he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Brent Thomas and Deputy Rico Galimberti of the Uniformed Services Division.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff: Teen drowns at KOA campground near Petersburg