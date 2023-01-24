Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough addresses phone scams with seniors

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough speaks last week at the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging about scams and how to avoid them.

Phone scams aren’t going away, so Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is trying to help Monroe County residents stay safe.

On Thursday, the sheriff spoke to a near-capacity crowd at the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging.

“I couldn’t even find a place to park,” Goodnough said.

For an hour, he talked to the audience of mostly senior citizens about how to avoid becoming a victim of scams. He also addressed other crime concerns and took questions from the audience. Attendees received a handout on phone scams.

As the presentation opened, a man in the audience told the sheriff he’d gotten three scam calls just that morning.

“I feel your pain. My phone will ring here today with a scam. Phone scams are common. The more people we can educate on this tragedy, the better it is for us from the sheriff’s office perspective,” Goodnough said.

Many turned out for Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough's scam presentation at the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging.

The sheriff had two main points: be suspicious of unknown calls and don’t giver callers any money or personal information.

“No one from law enforcement is going to call your house and threaten to arrest you if you don’t do something. If you’re wanted, we’re not going to call you and tell you we’re coming. The federal government will not call and arrest you. The IRS, FBI, Secret Service, nobody is going to call your house. Trust me on that," Goodnough said. "If they call and say you’ve been scammed, but have to send money, do not send money for someone to clear it up. No one is going to call you if you’ve been scammed. If you’ve been scammed, you’re going to know it.”

Nonetheless, many fall from the scams because the calls can look and sound convincing.

“We've have people clone our phone number at the sheriff’s office. ‘County of Monroe’ is on your Caller ID. They’ve gone that far. In the press, we name and congratulate our deputies. The callers say these names. We will not call you on the phone. I can’t stress that enough,” Goodnough said.

Often, the callers prey on emotions, saying a person’s loved one is in jail or has died.

“If your loved one is in an accident or passes away, we will not call you on the phone. We will come to your door. They will say, ‘Your grandson is in jail. Go buy these Green Dots cards.’ Do not buy anything. Do not wire anybody money. If your grandson’s in jail, some third-party is not going to call you,” Goodnough said.

The sheriff encourages anyone with questions about a concerning call to contact his office at 734-243-7070 or tellthesheriff@monroemi.org. These should not be used for emergency situations.

“If you’re unclear, call our office. You all pay taxes for our service. We’re there to serve you. If you’re not sure, call. Some don’t want to bother us. We have 154,000 residents in this county, and each and every one of you is equally important to us,” Goodnough said.

Likewise, he urges victims of scams to report them to the police.

“If you do become a victim, please don’t hesitate to call. I know it’s embarrassing. The Federal Trade Commission will require you to make a police report,” Goodnough said. “It’s never too late to report. Some say, ‘I don’t really want to go to court.’ Don't let that be your deciding factor. A lot of these cases don’t go to court.”

Reporting also is necessary for locally occurring crimes.

“Credit cards are compromised occasionally in Monroe. Our deputies take a report and the stores give us their videos. We can get a face impression of that individual. The quality of these videos is so good now, we can use a government site and can (often) identify them from driver’s license pictures. I can’t stress enough, please make that report,” Goodnough said.

An audience member lamented a problem with jurisdiction. When he was the victim of a crime and the perpetrator lives elsewhere, he had a hard time finding a law enforcement agency to handle the case.

“If you live in Monroe County, we will handle it in Monroe County, no matter where you work or (where the preparator lives). That changed when I became sheriff. Not all agencies are like this. Many agencies make your problems worse. We’ll get the ball rolling,” Goodnough said.

The sheriff also offered other tips to the audience:

• Don’t answer calls from an unrecognized number. “There’s nothing that says you have to pick up that phone. If it’s a true caller, they’ll leave a message,” he said.

• Be wary of prizes and offers of free things. “There is no prize. We all want to win the $1.3 billion lotto. No one is going to give you a prize. Say, ‘Thank you, I’m not interested,’” Goodnough said.

• Never share anything with callers and don’t confirm information they already have. “Say, ‘I’m not answering your questions,’” he said.

• Do not share any banking information over the phone; go to the bank in person.

• Get a free credit report. “That will tell you right away if your identity has been compromised,” Goodnough said.

• Use a credit card online, not a debit card. “(With a debit card), they have access to all your financial information. Get a credit card with a very small limit on it and use that online,” Goodnough said.

• Sign up for “Do Not Call” registries. Users must re-register all numbers periodically.

• When traveling, notify your credit card company. “Tell them you’re traveling from point A to B, flying or using fuel. When they know your trip plans, you won’t be called (about charges),” Goodnough said.

• When traveling, ask the sheriff’s office or a local police department to do property checks. Officers will drive by and, unless requested not to, walk around the house.

“We’re not going to share your information with anyone. I’m big on property checks. We are more than happy to stop by,” Goodnough said.

