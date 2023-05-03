Monroe County residents are being warned of a phone scam where the caller portrays himself as a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

On April 28, a person claiming to be "Sergeant Berman" of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office called several Monroe County citizens and demanded money or face jail time for warrants, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release. The telephone number that was associated with the scam calls was 734-250-9198.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating and attempting to identify the impostor and where the calls originated from, the release said.

Goodnough reminds residents that no law enforcement agency will call citizens and demand money or face arrest for any reason. Should a Monroe County resident encounter this situation, they should call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 and report the crime. For citizens living outside of Monroe County, they should contact their local police department or sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff warns of phone scam