Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrest 2 after stopping stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered and two people were arrested during an incident late Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 11:05 p.m., sheriff's deputies tried to stop a blue 2007 Pontiac SUV that was reported stolen from Detroit, a news release said. When a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the area of Stewart Road and North Telegraph Road, the driver failed to immediately stop and continued to the area of North Macomb Street near Oakwood Street in the city of Monroe. Once the vehicle stopped, the woman driver was immediately taken into police custody without incident. A male passenger in the front seat of the vehicle quickly exited and refused to comply with police orders. The man became aggressive and uncooperative and started to physically assault two deputies during his arrest.

Both deputies involved received minor injuries and were treated and released at a local hospital, the release said.

The 38-year-old driver from Monroe was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and several traffic violations.

The 30-year-old male passenger, also from Monroe, was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on two counts of assault on a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant.

An 18-year-old rear seat passenger in the vehicle was cooperative and released at the scene after it was determined he was not involved in the vehicle theft.

The names of the arrested subjects involved are being withheld pending formal arraignment in the 1st District Court in Monroe, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Deputies arrest 2 after stopping stolen vehicle