Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrest man driving stolen pickup that collided with semi

BEDFORD TWP. — A Toledo man is in custody after Monroe County sheriff's deputies found he was driving a stolen pickup when he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

Deputies were initially dispatched at 12:53 p.m. Thursday to a traffic crash in the area of northbound U.S. 23 near Sterns Road, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Deputies Justin Jackson and Steven Warren arrived and found that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup had crashed into a semi, and the driver of the pickup fled the scene eastbound into the Whiteford Stoneco Quarry.

Additional deputies responded to the area and established a perimeter, the release said. After an extensive search, Deputy Jack Hall located the suspect, a 33-year-old man from Toledo, in the area of Consear Road and Summerfield Road. Additional investigation revealed that the suspect had recently stolen the Silverado from a construction site in Toledo.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and leaving the scene of a traffic crash. His name was not released pending his arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Driver of pickup arrested after crash with semi in Whiteford Township