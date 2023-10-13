Monroe County sheriff's deputies capture man who tried to swim away in Lake Lemon

Police say a suspect being sought on two warrants eluded arrest Friday by jumping into Lake Lemon and swimming away, only to be rescued by deputies who tossed him a flotation device when he began to struggle.

Before entering the lake, the man led Monroe County Sheriff's deputies on a chase from South Shore Drive near the lake, into Brown County and then back into Monroe County on Ind. 45.

According to a news release, the man's vehicle hit and damaged three sheriff's department cars as he tried to flee. A fourth police car was damaged when it struck a deer during the pursuit.

Matthew Fischman, 37, of Unionville, was arrested on preliminary felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon (his vehicle) and two counts of resisting law enforcemnt with a vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

At 4 a.m Friday, deputies went to the 8700 block of Midview Drive to serve two arrest warrants, the sheriff's office news release said. The warrants police were for misdemeanor theft in Monroe County and resisting law enforcement in Marion County.

"All damage was minor and there were no injuries from any involved party reported."

