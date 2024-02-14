Monroe County sheriff's deputies track down suspects in vandalism, theft from vehicles

MONROE TWP. — Two juveniles and a woman have been identified as suspects in numerous incidents of vandalism and theft from vehicles.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies were dispatched Thursday to several locations in the area of Bashaw and Bacon streets in Monroe Township, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Residents in that area reported their vehicles being entered and personal property stolen. The offenders also caused damage by spray painting homes and cars. Deputies were able to collect evidence from the area to aid in identifying the perpetrators. Some of the stolen property was recovered from the home of one of the alleged offenders.

Deputies Cody Carena and Skyler Riffle identified two boys and a woman as the suspects, the release said. Other deputies assisted with the investigation.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The cases will be sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the officer in charge, Deputy Douglas Moore, by calling 734-240-7738

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County deputies track down suspects in vandalism, theft